 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Praxair truck MLK + Uni B12-16-15 | by THE Holy Hand Grenade!
Back to group
PRO
Paul Sullivan By: Paul Sullivan

Praxair truck MLK + Uni B12-16-15

A tanker truck (a Freightliner, model not recognized [by the poster…] ) with a load of liquid nitrogen (LN) heads east on University Avenue nearing the corner with Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in downtown Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens on Kodak BW400CN film.

 

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

 

Liquid Nitrogen is HazMat for two reasons: it's COLD - below -320° F, the element's boiling point - and it is an asphyxiant, even though it constitutes 78% of the air you breath. (the oxygen that constitutes 21% of the air is what keeps life alive...) The asphyxiant property only comes into play if a large amount - like this tanker truck-full - were to released all at once, displacing a significant percentage of oxygen.

 

Presumably, this truck is headed to the UC campus to top up one or more of the many LN tanks that are in various buildings.

64 views
0 faves
0 comments
Uploaded on February 26, 2017
Some rights reserved