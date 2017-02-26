Praxair truck MLK + Uni B12-16-15

A tanker truck (a Freightliner, model not recognized [by the poster…] ) with a load of liquid nitrogen (LN) heads east on University Avenue nearing the corner with Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in downtown Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Liquid Nitrogen is HazMat for two reasons: it's COLD - below -320° F, the element's boiling point - and it is an asphyxiant, even though it constitutes 78% of the air you breath. (the oxygen that constitutes 21% of the air is what keeps life alive...) The asphyxiant property only comes into play if a large amount - like this tanker truck-full - were to released all at once, displacing a significant percentage of oxygen.

Presumably, this truck is headed to the UC campus to top up one or more of the many LN tanks that are in various buildings.

