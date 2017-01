Rose bouquets BTJ's 5-9-16

A selection of rose bouquets in the Berkeley, CA Trader Joe's store. Taken by a Minolta CLE with a Voigtländer Nokton 40mm ƒ 1.4 lens on Fujichrome Velvia 100 slide film.

My scanner went a little overboard with the saturation on this one, although Velvia is know for well-saturated reds...

