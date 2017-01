Amtrak CA 2009 B 3-25-16 2

Amtrak California # 2009, an EMD F59PHI, travels northbound on Union Pacific's Martinez subdivision, having just crossed the Camelia Street grade crossing in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Done