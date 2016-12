parking slob B 4-16 1

This repeat offender parking slob, a GMC Savannah van, has parked with over a third of the van over the line (Hey, idiot, why do ya think they paint the lines!!?) in a lot in northern Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Voigtländer Bessa R4M with a Zeiss Sonnar 50mm ƒ 1.5 ZM lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

This guy/gal also doesn't need to park over the line - that slot on the right is extra-wide!

