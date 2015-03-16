Parking slob B 3-16-15 1

This parking slob, driving a Jeep (at a guess...) Compass, has parked with his/her driver's side wheels right on the line, making the parking slot to the left quite hard to get into/out of, NTM getting out of the car on the passenger side difficult. There's a parking slob on the other side of that slot too, making the slot unusable! I also caught a shadow selfie. Taken at the Berkeley, CA Grocery Outlet store's parking lot (the store has been knocked down since the shot was taken, and construction is under way - whether on a replacement G.O. store we'll have to wait to see...) Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

