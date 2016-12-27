parking slob BOSH 3-1-16

This parking slob has lapped way over the line into the next parking slot, making that slot unavailable. This guy/gal, driving an Illinois "handicapped" licensed Plymouth Voyager (with a damaged taillight...) is parked in the Berkeley, CA Orchard Supply Hardware store's parking lot. Taken by a Voigtländer Bessa R4M with a Zeiss Sonnar 50mm ƒ 1.5 ZM lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

If this guy/gal parks like this habitually, I'm not surprised at the damaged taillight...

