FR Berk Heast St 2-2-16 1

A flock of Feathered Rats (AKA: Rock Pigeon, Rock Dove, Columba livia, the #%$#$%#$ that just s**t on me!) inhabit the rails of the Martinez subdivision of the Union Pacific just north of the Hearst Street grade crossing in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 35mm ƒ 2 AF-D lens. Cropped heavily.

Done