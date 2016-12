Amtrak CA 2010 B Hearst St. 2-2-16

Amtrak California # 2010, an EMD F59PHI, slows for a station stop (at Berkeley...) just north of the Hearst Street grade crossing in Berkeley, CA, pulling a southbound Capitol Corridor. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 35mm ƒ 2 AF-D lens.

