Parking slob B 3-16-15 2

This parking slob, driving a Volkswagen Passat, has parked with the passenger side over the line into the next slot, making it unusable to anyone, in the Berkeley, CA Grocery Outlet store's parking lot. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Done