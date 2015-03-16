Parking slob B 3-16-15 3

This parking slob, driving a Ford Explorer, has parked almost entirely within the "No Parking" area between two "handicapped" slots. This behavior is specifically mentioned as illegal on the idetification paper that every person with a "Handicapped" permit is required to carry when he/she is excercising the privilege. Taken in Berkeley, CA by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Caught a shadow selfie here, too...

