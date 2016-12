Amtrak CA 8311 B 3-16-15

Amtrak California cab-car # 8311, the Mount Palomar, leads a Capitol Corridor slowly across the Hearst Street grade crossing in Berkeley, CA. The train has just completed a station stop in the Berkeley Train Station. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

