Mini-rose B TJ's 2-3-16

A mini-rose plant (cultivar unknown) in bloom, for sale at the University Avenue Trader Joe's in Berkeley, CA. That's a USA dime (10 cent piece, for the non-American audience...) on the right rose, for scale. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 35mm ƒ 2 AF-D lens. Exposure is 1/40 sec @ ƒ 3.2.

