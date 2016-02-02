FR Berk Heast St 2-2-16 3

One lone member of the flock of Feathered Rats (AKA: Rock Pigeon, Rock Dove, Columba livia) seen in prior shots in my photostream remained on these rails of the Union Pacific's Martinez Subdivision, just north of Hearst Street in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 35mm ƒ 2 AF-D lens. Severely cropped to square.

That bird better be ready to fly, these are heavily used tracks! (about 20 trains a day, and that's just Amtrak California...)

