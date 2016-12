Amtrak CA 8309 B 2-25-16

Amtrak California cab-car # 8309, the Mount San Jacinto, pounds the Gilman Street grade crossing in Berkeley, CA on a eastbound Capitol Corridor run. A reconditioned Superliner II is the second car in the consist on this day... Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 35-105mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AF lens (at 35)

Done