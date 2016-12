AC Transit 1460 B 9-26-16 1

AC Transit # 1460, a Gillig Advantage G27D102N4 from the 2014 order of the model, (AC Transit also had orders in 2012, [one bus...] 13, and 15...) works the northbound 52 UC Village line north of Gilman Street on San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley, CA. In a block and a half, the bus will pass into Albany... Taken by a Nikon N75 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.8 AF-D lens on Kodak Gold 400 film.

