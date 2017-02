Intradermal Skin Test (read description)

Rusty had an Intradermal Skin Test this morning which involved sedation. The test checks for allergies, with immunotherapy to follow. He is now home, drunk, sleeping in the sunshine! Allergic to cedar trees, some weeds and grass, house flies, mosquitoes, and all the mold and dust mites in my house. Here's hoping we have a less scratchy Spring!

