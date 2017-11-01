Ofrenda for El Día de los Muertos on Campus

Just part of an elaborate altar erected at Sather Gate on the Berkeley campus to celebrate the Latino holiday in style! Many people gathered around admiring it today, along with the many other activities that typically take place in that space on any given day!

Lots of traditional marigolds--notice the sprinkling of petals on the 'floor'.

(enlarge)

The lettered sign, at right, is an excerpt from Emma Lazarus's classic words now on the Statue of Liberty about a home for "the tired and the poor" of the world. Lest we forget. . . . .

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ofrenda

