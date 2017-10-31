Ginkgo Tree

planted by my friend's father on the UC Berkeley campus many decades ago when he was a student. The genus is one of the oldest on earth--see details here.

Wikipedia:

"--also known as the maidenhair tree, it is the only living species in the division Ginkgophyta, all others being extinct. It is found in fossils dating back 270 million years. Native to China, the tree is widely cultivated and was introduced early to human history. It has various uses in traditional medicine and as a source of food. The genus name Ginkgo is regarded as a misspelling of the Japanese gin kyo, "silver apricot"."

HTmT!

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ginkgo_biloba

Done