Under the Trees

. . . on campus. A gathering of regional police in support of Berkeley's so-called Free Speech week, which ended in a fizzle. Yiannopoulos attracted a 'crowd' of about 50 people, according to journalists, on campus central. Police told me they didn't expect trouble, but were there "just in case". This preparedness costs the university hundreds of thousands of dollars each time it is mounted.

Trees: It's a sycamore in the foreground, and a mix including redwoods in the rear, along the banks of Strawberry Creek. The live oak trunk on which some policemen sit in the foreground fell just last winter during a big rainstorm. Several old trees fell in the same storm; several trunks were kept as benches. They are often in use.

