Murdock Fountain

I have a distant memory of when Murdock was the standard drinking fountain maker in the US. All metal.

I remember a foot pedal, and I see by old photos on their website that such was the common design. So sensible. Bring them back! Murdock still targets parks and recreation uses, according to their site. In the old days a lot of schools had them.

www.murdockmfg.com/fountain-hydrant-history

This one seen at Clark Kerr Campus. UCBerkeley.

