Fires to the North--Bad Air to the South

A hazy, and early, sunset in the making here in the Bay Area. Yes, the fires slightly north are frightening and horrific. Authorities are not yet able to get them under control and higher winds are predicted. Not good, to put it mildly. Santa Rosa is about 60 miles from Berkeley-Oakland-San Francisco.

Looking west from my balcony toward San Francisco. The light from a fiery sun on the waters of the Bay. More about the poor air quality here:

www.pressdemocrat.com/news/7515173-181/smoke-ash-from-wil...

