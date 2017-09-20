Classical Mission.

A surprise to look up and see this mixture of Greco-Roman capital and California-Mission roof and support!

At the Clark Kerr Campus of the University of California.

From Wikipedia:

"In 1890, the Spanish Colonial Revival education building was completed, featuring an assembly hall."

The building complex was originally California's 'state school for the deaf, dumb, and blind'. After that school reorganized and moved, the buildings became part of the UC Berkeley campus, known as the Clark Kerr Campus.

