Le Conte School Auditorium, Berkeley

Part of an elementary school which is described as being, at least in part, a magnet school for science. Here's the website:

www.berkeleyschools.net/schools/elementary-schools/lecont...

I am intrigued by the architectural design for this gathering space and the "three doors". I've seen these before--usually on gymnasiums and always, in my experience, on educational buildings. Below I link a couple of others I've posted.

I thought I had read somewhere about the history of this design, but now I cannot find any reference to that story. I think the stylistic origin has something to do with Roman baths and/or classical styles associated therewith.

Adam, are you listening?

Thanks for looking/reading.

Done