Special Tree

. . . the ancient California Buckeye on campus, Faculty Glade, UC Berkeley. Tree planted, they tell us, in 1882. A universal favorite!

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aesculus_californica

Despite the fact that much of the trunk base is missing due to misfortunes over the years, this tree goes through its annual cycles, returning vigorously each spring. Everyone loves it, and it usually has two or more persons admiring it at any one time. Leaves will return in March, see below.

