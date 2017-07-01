The Venerable Hotel Durant

One block from campus. UC Berkeley.

Wikipedia--

"The hotel was built, in Spanish Colonial style [not that you see that here], in 1928, and was designed by W. H. Weeks. The building had 140 rooms and was both fire and earthquake resistant. It also had one of the first basement garages in the area. Named for Henry Durant, founding president of the University of California, the hotel when it opened was described as a 'modern luxury'. Harry Truman once lodged there."

