Science Matters!

(...despite what Donald Trump thinks. . . . .)

This object is the guts of the original cyclotron. Lawrence Laboratories, University of California at Berkeley. It is worth reading the bronze label for historic perspective on the advances of pure physics in the early 20th century. The cyclotron allowed humans to first begin to understand atomic structure in the early 1930s.

Science matters!

This giant electro-magnet stands as a monument before the Lawrence Hall of Science, a lively and fun children's learning center and museum above the Berkeley campus, open to all.

