Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UCB

...is open again as of this week after being closed for 5 years! Admission is free until next week. It's small but an important place, for the general public as well as the students. They have great and deep collections due in large part to Mrs. Hearst's voracious collecting at the turn of the 20th century.

hearstmuseum.berkeley.edu/exhibitions/current

