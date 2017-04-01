Historic Berkeley Building--Barker Block.
at the NW corner of Shattuck and Dwight Way,
A lucky stab at searching the name!
The Barker Block and thanks to Berkeley Architectural Heritage, here is the story! Thank you, volunteers and enthusiasts!
berkeleyheritage.com/berkeley_landmarks/barker.htmlml
Poor Mr Barker! He did so much for Berkeley and his name is nowhere shown that I know of, while the streets are all named after lesser men. Happy Windows Wednesday!
Taken on April 1, 2017