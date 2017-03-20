 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Craftsman Entry | by Melinda Stuart
Back to group
PRO
Melinda Stuart By: Melinda Stuart

Craftsman Entry

North Berkeley, Elmwood District.

A grey day, but it's a short walk to the library.

85 views
3 faves
0 comments
Taken on March 20, 2017
Some rights reserved