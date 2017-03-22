Ancient Horse Chestnut at Berkeley

From a published tree guide to the Berkeley campus:

"California Buckeye (Aesculus californica) [horse chestnut] is typical of the drier slopes of the Sierra Nevada and the Coast Range mountains of California. These trees are drought adapted; losing their leaves in midsummer on dry sites to decrease water loss. Buckeye is used as an ornamental because of its large off-white flowers in spring. In late summer, fruits containing large seeds called horse chestnuts hang from the leafless branches. The strange architecture seen here is common in older trees."

Despite the large cavity in the tree's trunk, it is leafed out in splendid fashion this spring!

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aesculus_californica

