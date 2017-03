The Fallen

A quite old Coast Live Oak on the U.C. Berkeley campus which fell today in heavy rain. A venerable tree which I have often admired during my campus walks. A Bay Area native, of which there are too few! I'm always sorry to see such grand living things reach their end times.

This is located in what's called the Grinnell Natural Area.

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quercus_agrifolia

Done