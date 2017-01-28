flickr-free-ic
3d pan white
Explore
Recent Photos
Trending
Flickr VR
The Commons
Galleries
World Map
Camera Finder
The Weekly Flickr
Flickr Blog
Create
Upload
Sign In
Sign Up
Explore
Recent Photos
Trending
The Commons
Galleries
The Weekly Flickr
Flickr Blog
←
→
Back to group
PRO
Melinda Stuart
By: Melinda Stuart
Starr East Asian Library, UC Berkeley, early morning light.
Institute of East Asian Studies
ieas.berkeley.edu/resources/library.html
Done
115
views
2
faves
0
comments
Taken on January 28, 2017
Some rights reserved