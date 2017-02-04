Sawtooth Building, 1913.
A former industrial building in west Berkeley, now re-purposed for artists' studios. I love the way it looks and is named!
The light-gathering sides of all the raised roofs face north.
Designed by the original owner, Swedish cabinetmaker-turned-architect, Francis John Plym. I am fascinated to see that there is now an architectural fellowship in his name at the Illinois School of Architecture!
www.arch.illinois.edu/Plym-Traveling-Fellowship
To learn more:
And don't miss this HISTORY!
