Sawtooth Building, 1913.

A former industrial building in west Berkeley, now re-purposed for artists' studios. I love the way it looks and is named!

The light-gathering sides of all the raised roofs face north.

Designed by the original owner, Swedish cabinetmaker-turned-architect, Francis John Plym. I am fascinated to see that there is now an architectural fellowship in his name at the Illinois School of Architecture!

www.arch.illinois.edu/Plym-Traveling-Fellowship

To learn more:

sawtoothbuilding.com/

And don't miss this HISTORY!

berkeleyheritage.com/berkeley_landmarks/kawneer.html

