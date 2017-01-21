Women's March in Oakland

My only decent snap of today's event. I saw some great signs! Favorites include (sorry no pix)--"I'm going to paint a beautiful sign and get Mexico to pay for it!", "We shall overcomb!", and "Not my fuhrer!"

Local news estimates the crowd at 60,000.

In solidarity. . . . . .

Wow, what beautiful images here! And they keep adding more places as they get them--amazing--Antarctica, Georgia, Ghana, Guam, Bangkok, Colombia, Costa Rica, Iraq, Rio, many more!

www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/01/21/world/womens-march...

A friend from Denmark writes: "Thousands are in the street demonstration at the Parliament down town in Copenhagen."

