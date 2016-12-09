After the Rain

Nasturtium Green.

These are a common street garden 'weed' in Berkeley where they sprawl in every space of dirt that has any pretense to being a garden/landscape. Very fresh and healthy since the rains have come. This one seen on the university campus--Berkeley.

It's edible, they say, and has a spicy tang. I haven't tried it.

From a blog:

"This Peruvian native was introduced into Europe back about 1680. The famous Swedish botanist Carolus Linnaeus noted the similarity in appearance between the plant's brilliant flowers and the gold (and often blood-stained) helmets — called tropaea — worn by ancient Roman warriors. Hence the Latin name Tropaeolum.

The popular annual flourishes in sandy soil (it's often found growing wild along the Pacific coast of the U.S.) and prefers full sun and well-drained ground."

