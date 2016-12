Rooftop Vegetables!

Had a fabulous tour this morning of this garden located atop the newsest student housing facility at UC Berkeley, "Garden Village". Just been open a couple of months. Professional gardener maintains this, and produce is sold to local restaurants and public, as well as residents of building. Inspiring.

Nice article recently about it in the Chronicle:

www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Berkeley-sprouts-crea...

