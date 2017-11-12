new icn message
flickr-free-ic
3d pan white
Explore
Recent Photos
Trending
Flickr VR
The Commons
Galleries
World Map
Camera Finder
The Weekly Flickr
Flickr Blog
Create
Upload
Log In
Sign Up
Explore
Recent Photos
Trending
The Commons
Galleries
The Weekly Flickr
Flickr Blog
←
→
Back to group
PRO
Melinda Young Stuart
By: Melinda Young Stuart
Big Crane Morning
Edge of the Berkeley campus. Large new residence dormitory under construction.
Done
7
views
0
faves
0
comments
Taken on November 12, 2017
Some rights reserved