The Little Castle

Berkeley City Club, 1929. Designed by famed California architect Julia Morgan, it opened in 1930. Still going strong as a hotel and very elegant. Just a block from campus, in house dining, historic swimming pool, patios, etc. No longer a private club; it also has permanent residents. Like a museum in some respects. The informal name comes from the fact that when she was designing this structure she was also working on W. R. Hearst's San Simeon mansion in southern California, a palatial hilltop estate.

