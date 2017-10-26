Titan Arum in Bloom

UC Berkeley Botanical Garden.

The bloom emerged overnight, after yesterday's predictions of "2-3 days till bloom". There was a small flurry of visitation this AM when I was at the Garden. I hope many people have been able to see it today. I was able to get this quick shot while a lot of tripods blocked the way. I didn't hang around, and, frankly, I did not notice the unpleasant odor that the plant exudes. It "pulsates" the odor, they say.

This one seems to be a rather small specimen, according to other images I have seen.

Truthfully, I should say that it opened b/n 4:15 and 5pm last evening according the Garden news. The Garden closes at 5. So first chance to view was this AM.

Done