 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Para erguer unha nación fan falta grúas... e persoas. | by Kandpalleiro
Back to photostream
Xose Manuel Meijome By: Xose Manuel Meijome

Para erguer unha nación fan falta grúas... e persoas.

via Instagram bit.ly/2U6VZPf

3 views
0 faves
0 comments
Uploaded on April 1, 2019
Some rights reserved