 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
É hora de deixar as estrelas estreladas e facer algo con mais ciencia e menos ideoloxía | by Kandpalleiro
Back to photostream
Xose Manuel Meijome By: Xose Manuel Meijome

É hora de deixar as estrelas estreladas e facer algo con mais ciencia e menos ideoloxía

via Instagram bit.ly/2mWPMlT

1 view
0 faves
0 comments
Uploaded on July 31, 2018
Some rights reserved