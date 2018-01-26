 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Scratching an itch | by vharishankar
Back to group
Harishankar V By: Harishankar V

Scratching an itch

Dog, scratching an itch - near Sitherkadu temple. I thought this worked well in B&W.

87 views
2 faves
0 comments
Taken on January 26, 2018
All rights reserved