 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Spring house tour. | by gina g10
Back to group
PRO
gina g10 By: gina g10

Spring house tour.

A fascinating tour of homes built in the "Progressive Era" (early 20th century) . #berkeley #BAHA

21 views
0 faves
3 comments
Taken on May 7, 2017
Some rights reserved