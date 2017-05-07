 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Spring house tour 2. | by gina g10
Back to group
PRO
gina g10 By: gina g10

Spring house tour 2.

A fascinating tour of homes built in the "Progressive Era" (early 20th century) . #berkeley #BAHA

33 views
3 faves
1 comment
Taken on May 7, 2017
Some rights reserved