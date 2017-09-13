L1007605

Ben Shapiro at UC Berkeley: Hour One as the sun went down - The center of free speech being Spraul Plaza was shut down and what little free speech could be found just off campus on Telegraph Ave and Bancroft Way. The farther lefties had set up microphone and let a few from the crowd speak about why they were sick of the far right wanting to make UC Berkeley their battle ground. Out of town MAGA broe's readily mixed with protesting students, east bay lefties and even antifa (not in costume), but their was little dialog between the sides and zero signs of any violence at this time

m240 + 50mm f1.4 lux

