Portland.2003.917

Stand Against Hate: Here we have a protester calling out "Juan Benitez" AKA, - Johnny Benitez, Juan Cadavid, John Cadavid And a few other AKA names) and former member of several alt right groups such as the Proud Boys, Alt Knights and he's even been booted from his local republican party. Here is is expecting to gassed, or just making a spectral of himself.

m7 + 75mm f2.4

Done