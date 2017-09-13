L1007751

Ben Shapiro at UC Berkeley: Hour Two - I had to head back to my office to finish up some work, but I did circle the event to see what else was going on and when I did get back to the office I caught the opening of event in Zellerbach Hall. Zellerbach was less then filled from what I could see in various live streams. One published estimate had the audience at just over 700, which is pretty poor when you consider that UC Berkeley has about 40,000 students and the hall should have had about 1200 in it (the hall actually handles about 2k, but reports indicate that the University cap'd tickets at about 1200). Which is odd, last spring we used the hall and sold/sat about 1200 in the hall for a visiting Japanese Architect (IE this wasn't a free event either). I was also kind of surprised to hear from the crowd inside that anyone who interrupted the event would be escorted from the building. Yep, free speech can have a consequences. But what surprised me that the crowd then yelled out "Ya, sit down and shut up." Apparently some people really don't believe in free speech. Oh well.

