L1006943-2

Protesters let the few MAGA know, that Trump is not their man, nor do they expect him to ever be. Berkeley police regularly intermingled among us. At one point I ran into a sergeant that I photographed at earlier event and chatted him up on the situation. He indicated that this was the ideal. People expressing their free speech, which also indicated that they could use their free speech to let you know how full of shit you were too. This ideal, went on for about 3-4 hours.

m240 + 35mm f2 cron asph

Done