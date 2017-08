L1005924

Disconnected In Berkeley: I met Micheal on the last day of my work on as photography class I was taking. Micheal had been on the streets for quite some time, but in all that time, he took it in stride never tried to let it take away his spirit and dignity. For 3 hours we talked and almost the entire time he kept himself laughing. Thank you Micheal.

m245 + 35mm f2 cron asph

Done