L1007034

Stand Against Hate: An Alt Right Troll among us. This particle troll had found himself surrounded by a group of protesters that simply yelled him down. The cops sensing something wrong, surrounded the troll for his safety and walked the troll out of the park. All I can think of when ever I saw this kid, was somewhere in the world a Dungeon Master is missing one of thier trolls.

m240 + 35mm f2 cron asph

Done